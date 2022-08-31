Jharkhand police arrests BJP's Seema Patra for allegedly torturing tribal help

Representational image.

Jharkhand police on August 31 arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer, on allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Ms. Patra’s residence last week and recorded the domestic help’ statement on August 30 before a magistrate, sources said.

Ms. Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Ms. Patra was suspended by the BJP after a video of the woman, Ms. Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Ms. Patra’s arrest.

Governor Ramesh Bais too on August 30 asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against suspended the BJP leader.

Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on August 30.