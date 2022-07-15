JMM formally offers support to Droupadi Murmu

JMM MLAs and MPs formally told to vote for her in Presidential poll

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday officially announced its support for Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The election for the next President of India is scheduled to be held on July 18.

“You all aware that former Jharkhand Governor and Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu is a candidate in the upcoming Presidential election. It is for the first time after Independence that an Adivasi woman will be getting a chance to become President of India. After much deliberation and discussion our party has decided to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu,” said a one-page letter issued by JMM president Shibu Soren.

“Parliamentarians and legislators are directed to vote in favour of presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu,” said the letter addressed to JMM MPs and MLAs. Earlier, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had given enough indications that his party would support Ms. Murmu in the poll as she comes from the Adivasi community but had said, “The final decision will be taken by the party president.” Ms Murmu had recently visited Hemant and Shibu Soren in Ranchi seeking their support.

A few days ago, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had announced its support for Ms. Murmu.

The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Ms. Murmu in the presidential poll. Mr. Sinha had earlier served as the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and the Finance Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Centre. However, he later left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress.