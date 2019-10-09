Jharkhand MLA gets 18-month jail term

Dhullo Mahto, the Bharatiya Janat Party MLA from Baghmara in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, and four others were convicted by a local court on Wednesday and sentenced to 18 months in jail for helping a person flee from police custody.

One acquitted

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shikha Agrawal found the five guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) but acquitted another accused.

Bail granted

The court, however, granted bail to all the five convicts on the condition that each should furnish a surety bond of ₹10,000.

The incident happened on May 12, 2013, when a man named Rajesh Gupta was arrested on a court's order. Mahto and his supporters reached the police station, attacked the policemen and took away Gupta forcibly.

He was again arrested a few days later and spent 11 months in jail.

The BJP MLA is known for his influence in the coal mining areas of Dhanbad.

Several criminal cases have been lodged against him in the district.

Twice winner

In 2009, he won the Assembly poll as a candidate of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha. In 2014, he retained the seat but on a BJP ticket.

Mahto’s advocate said that his client will challenge the order in Jharkhand High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)