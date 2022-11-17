  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand mining lease case | Allegations against me baseless, says CM Hemant Soren before leaving for ED office

The Jharkhand Chief Minister claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy by the Opposition

November 17, 2022 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses the media at his official residence, before leaving for the ED office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the State, in Ranchi on November 17, 2022.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses the media at his official residence, before leaving for the ED office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the State, in Ranchi on November 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said allegations leveled against him in a mining lease case were baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, where he is set to face questioning in connection with the matter.

Addressing media persons, the CM claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the Opposition.

"The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.

The ED summoned Mr. Soren at its regional office here for interrogation in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the State to the tune of ₹1,000 crore till now.

Mr. Soren, talking to reporters, said, "If we calculate the yearly revenue from mines and minerals, it would not touch ₹1000 crore. I am going to ED office and want to see how they arrived at that figure."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the ED office to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / politics / state politics / corruption & bribery / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.