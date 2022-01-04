Jharkhand man lynched, set on fire for allegedly felling trees

Simdega

04 January 2022 21:55 IST

Mob alleged that he was involved in stealing wood

A 30-year-old man was on Tuesday was lynched and the body set on fire allegedly by a group of people at a village in Simdega district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of felling trees for stealing wood, the police said.

The charred body of Sanju Pradhan was recovered from the spot.

The incident occurred barely a fortnight after the Jharkhand Assembly passed the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, which aims at providing “effective protection” of constitutional rights and the prevention of mob violence in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pradhan was lynched allegedly by a mob near the Besrajara Bazar area, Kolebira police station in-charge Rameshwar Bhagat said.

Hundreds of villagers who gathered around the spot alleged that Mr. Pradhan was involved in the illegal felling of trees for stealing wood.

The local people initially refused to hand over Mr. Pradhan’s body to the police.

The police recovered the body after much persuasion.

The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, envisages imprisonment for those pronounced guilty of mob violence and lynching for periods ranging from three years to life term, besides imposition of fine and attachment of property.

Jharkhand became the third State in the country after West Bengal and Rajasthan to pass such a law.