Jharkhand HC pulls up police for not following arrest norms

APP Rajneesh Vardhan was allegedly arrested by Patna police with help of their Jharkhand counterparts on November 7

The Jharkhand High Court recently pulled up police officials of Bihar and Jharkhand for “not following the norms for arresting a person” and asked the Jharkhand Chief Secretary to be a party in the case.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition seeking to know the whereabouts of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Rajneesh Vardhan of the Jharkhand High Court, who was allegedly arrested by the Patna police, in assistance with their Jharkhand counterparts on November 7 from his residence in Ranchi. A Division Bench of the Jharkhand High Court comprising Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Ananda Sen questioned the Bihar and Jharkhand police officials for not “following the norms established in law for arresting a person” and asked them to explain the reasons.

Mr. Vardhan’s wife Sweta Priyadarshini had filed the writ petition saying that “despite our repeated requests, policemen did not inform why her husband was being taken away or in what case”.

“A Patna police team accompanied by personnel of the Sukhdeonagar police station in Ranchi entered our home at 10.30 p.m. on November 7 and beat up my husband while taking him away forcibly in a vehicle. They did not tell us why or in which case they were taking him away”, Ms. Priyadarshini said.

The High Court observed that Mr. Vardhan seemed to have been “abducted” by the police and not arrested as per law.

Condemning the manner in which the Additional Public Prosecutor was taken away by the Patna police in assistance with their Jharkhand counterpart, Jharkhand State Bar Council member Hemant Kumar Shikarwar said “the high-handedness of the police need to be checked and the police should refrain from such unlawful actions”.

‘Norms flouted’

Secretary of the Advocate Association of Jharkhand High Court Navin Kumar said the police flouted the procedures to be followed while arresting a person and such high-handedness “cannot be accepted”.

Mr. Vardhan has been a practising lawyer of the Jharkhand High Court since 2003. After hearing the petition, the court ordered the Chief Secretary to be a party in the case.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 25.