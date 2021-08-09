Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe into Dhanbad judge death, says Supreme Court

Special Investigating Team (SIT) investigates the accident spot of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's alleged murder case, in Dhanbad. (PTI)

New Delhi

09 August 2021 15:25 IST

District and sessions Judge of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand was mowed down by a heavy auto-rickshaw while on his morning of July 28

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice will weekly monitor the progress made in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, into the alleged mowing down of a judge by a vehicle on July 28 in Dhanbad.

Observing that the sealed cover report of the central agency did not contain much details, a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant asked the CBI to file its report weekly with the High Court, where the bench headed by the Chief Justice would monitor it.

CCTV footage showed that District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Advertising

Advertising

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The top court had on July 30 taken suo motu cognizance of the “unfortunate” “sad demise” of the judge in the “gruesome incident” and had sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in charge of the probe.