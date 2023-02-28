ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand govt. official suspended following arrest by ED

February 28, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Ranchi

A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Chief Engineer Virendra Kumar Ram to ED custody for five days

PTI

Chief Engineer of Rural Development, Virendra Ram being taken to Ranchi civil court after he was arrested during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Money laundering case, in Ranchi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government has suspended its Rural Development Department's Chief Engineer Virendra Kumar Ram, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Mr. Ram to ED custody for five days. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

"Virendra Kumar Ram, Chief Engineer, Rural Development, has been suspended under Jharkhand Government Servant Rules-2016 with effect from February 23, 2023, the date he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 19 of the PMLA, till the next order," an official release said on Monday.

Mr. Ram was taken into ED custody after a prolonged session of questioning at its office here. The action came after the central probe agency launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Official sources had said Mr. Ram was "evasive" in his replies to the ED.

