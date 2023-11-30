Jharkhand Governor clears Bill having provision of life imprisonment and fine up to ₹10 crore

November 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Patna

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday approved the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Measure for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023 which mandates a strict provision of life imprisonment and fine up to ₹10 crore, in case of cheating in the competitive exams.

The Bill was passed on August 3 during the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had created a ruckus in the assembly.

The Opposition had compared the Bill to the Rowlatt Act and termed it a black law. A day after passing the Bill in the assembly, a BJP delegation led by State unit chief Babulal Marandi met the Governor and urged him not to pass the Bill.

According to the provision, if a person is caught for the first time, there will be a fine of ₹5 lakh and one year imprisonment, if not paid will lead to an additional punishment of nine months’ imprisonment. If caught for a second time, he/she will be fined ₹10 lakh and three years of imprisonment, if not paid will lead to an additional sentence of 30 months. If found guilty, an examinee will not be allowed to sit in any competitive examination for 10 years.

According to the Bill, if a printing press, the management system that conducts an examination, the person engaged in transport, or coaching institutes play the role of conspirator then the punishment can range from 10 years to life imprisonment. There is also a provision to impose a fine ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of sentence.

The BJP had earlier alleged that the ruling government wants to conduct competitive examinations arbitrarily by suppressing the voice of competitive youths in institutions like the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Clause 11 (2) of the Bill prohibits filing First Information Report (FIR) by candidates, print, electronic and social media representatives who raise questions regarding question papers and answer sheets related to the examination. In clause 23 (1) A and B, there is a provision to arrest such people without the approval of any senior official.

Under clause 13 (1) of the Bill, no candidate can raise his voice on such discrepancies in the future.

Several attempts to contact the BJP leaders of Jharkhand turned futile as most of them were busy welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on two day visit to the State.

