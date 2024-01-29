Jharkhand Governor asks CM Hemant Soren to comply with law enforcement forces

January 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Patna

Amid the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into money laundering allegations against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the State’s Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan asked Mr. Soren to “obey the law enforcement” agencies. He also said that the law-and-order situation is not satisfactory in the State.

The Governor’s statement came after a team of ED officials visited Mr. Soren’s Delhi’s residence at Shanti Niketan on January 29 for questioning in the land scam case. However, Mr. Soren was not found at his residence. On January 20, the ED had grilled him for over eight hours at his official residence on Kanke Road in Ranchi.

“If CM does not respond today, he has to respond tomorrow. I am always stressing that a true citizen must obey a law enforcement force,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Mr. Soren had recorded his statement with the ED after skipping eight summons by the agency. The ED had earlier summoned Mr. Soren on August 14, August 24, September 9, September 23, October 4, December 12, December 29, and January 13, all which Mr. Soren skipped.

The case pertains to alleged purchase and sale of tribal land by forging documents between 2020 and 2022.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also raised concerns on the law-and-order situation in the State with workers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) holding protests and blocking roads in several districts condemning the ED action.

“The law and order situation is not very satisfactory in the State and I have said this too many times. Action has to be taken. If any situation arises, we will face it,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Asked if he was aware about the ED’s visit to Mr. Soren’s Delhi residence, he said, “I am not the authority for the ED as it has its own higher officials. The Governor is not looking into ED action.”

On Monday, hundreds of JMM workers staged protest marches in front of Raj Bhavan in Ranchi and in Jamshedpur. They also blocked National Highway 33 which led to long queues of vehicles on the highway. After the protest march, security was tightened near the CM house in Ranchi.

Mr. Radhakrishnan however asserted that he is keeping an eye on the developments in the State. “As the custodian of the Constitution, it is the job of the Governor and I am doing it,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The Chief Minister’s Office of Jharkhand reportedly sent an email to ED and asked the agency to visit the CM’s house on January 31 at 1 p.m. In the email, Mr. Soren had allegedly agreed to record his statement for the second time.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson of the party’s central committee Supriyo Bhattacharya said that the Governor’s views are not applicable to any political party.

“He should understand that he is neither a spokesperson of a political party nor can he direct any party. If they [read Bharatiya Janata Party] cannot go to the public [by raising issues], they use the Central agency to harass the Opposition parties,” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

Ahead of Lok Sabha election, the Opposition BJP in the State has already launched a campaign against Mr. Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren potentially replacing him as CM in the event of his arrest.

