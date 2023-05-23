Jharkhand faces unprecedented power and water crisis: BJP MP Sanjay Seth

May 23, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Ranchi (Jharkhand)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth said Jharkhand, including the capital Ranchi, is facing an unprecedented power and water crisis.

While addressing a press conference, Sanjay Seth said, "Today the entire State including the capital Ranchi is facing an unprecedented power and water crisis. As the temperatures have increased, the problems of electricity and water shortage have increased."

He further stated that Hemant Soren-led government is silent on this matter. "There is a hue and cry in the State due to the power-water crisis. The current Hemant Soren-led UPA government is completely silent on this issue. The government has become inactive in providing adequate water and electricity to the public."

"Due to lack of electricity, fans are switched off, now people are forced to use hand fans. They are sending pots and lanterns to the Chief Minister," he added. He also mentioned that a big movement will be done in the State if problems related to power and water are not rectified.

"Crime is at its peak in the State, the people of the State are demanding that the Yogi model should be implemented in the State. Jharkhand can be developed only by the implementation of the Yogi model, people will get electricity and water and crime can end. I warn that if the problem of electricity and water is not rectified, then a big movement will be done. I request the government to fulfill the promises with which the government came into power," he said.