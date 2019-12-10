Jharkhand election: Brothers pitted against each other in Mandu constituency

They may have been born and brought up in one house of Chano village of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, but these two siblings have slogged it out in the ongoing poll battle.

The fate of two brothers, 47-year-old Ram Prakash Bhai Patel and 37-year-old Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who are taking on each other in the Mandu Assembly constituency, will be sealed in the third phase of election scheduled on December 12.

Jai Prakash Patel, the incumbent MLA, had switched sides from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to fight the election on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, just before the election.

The JMM, which desperately wanted to retain Mandu, saw potential in elder brother Ram Prakash Patel and fielded him. He, however, had unsuccessfully fought the 2005 Assembly poll from Mandu.

Pitted against each other, both brothers are trying to win the Mandu seat, which has been in the family fold since 2009. Their father, the late Teklal Mahto, a JMM veteran, won the seat in 2009.

“Politics and family relations are different. We are different on ideological ground, what if we lived together for a long time as a joint family. I am confident that JMM backed by Mahagathbandhan will definitely win the election,” Ram Prakash told The Hindu.

Younger brother Jai Prakash said, “For me, development of my constituency comes above else. This prompted me to join hands with BJP, which believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (collective efforts inclusive growth). I am hopeful that with a BJP win, I will be able to serve my constituency better.”

Treating Mandu’s 3,86,229 voters as their siblings, the two brothers want to create their own loyal base in the constituency and at the same time sabotage the winning prospects of each other.