Other States

Jharkhand dismisses Union Health Ministry charges on vaccine wastage

Beneficiaries above 18 years of age wait in a queue to recieve COVID-19 vaccine dose at ISM vaccination centre in Dhanbad, on May 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare put Jharkhand at the top of a list of States wasting COVID-19 vaccine, the Hemant Soren government has said wastage was only 4.65%.

“Of the vaccine doses available with Jharkhand till today, the wastage proportion is only 4.65%. Vaccination data could not be fully updated to the Central Co-Win server or platform due to technical difficulties and the updation is in process,” said the Office of Jharkhand Chief Minister on Twitter on Wednesday.

“About 48.63 lakh vaccine doses were supplied to all districts while 42.07 lakh doses have been utilised. Vaccine coverage across all districts is about 40.12 lakh. The percentage of wastage is estimated at 4.63%,” it pointed out. Vaccines available in the State are 6.56 lakhs

“The Jharkhand government is fully focused on utilising its available vaccine doses in the most prudent manner possible, ensuring minimal wastage. We hope to minimise it further with more focused awareness campaigns in deep forested and other rural areas,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“Whereas States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States such as Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%),” the MHFW Ministry had said on Tuesday.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 4:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jharkhand-dismisses-union-health-ministry-charges-on-vaccine-wastage/article34649517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY