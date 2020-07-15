Jharkhand Congress MLA alleges neglect

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, a Jharkhand Congress MLA has alleged that he is being neglected by the party higher-ups.

Irfan Ansari from the Jamtara segment claimed that although he and other MLAs were trying to air their grievances before Rahul Gandhi, forces were not letting them meet the leadership. “ Mr. Singh [Congress’ Jharkhand in-charge R.P.N. Singh] is not strengthening the party in Jharkhand, he is disintegrating it,” said Mr. Ansari.

His outburst followed State Congress president Rameshwar Oraon’s statement, saying the BJP was trying to influence four of the party’s MLAs.

“I am a doctor having an MBBS degree and a second-time MLA. I have won Jamtara Assembly constituency, where the Hindu population constitutes around 70%. I have worked hard for the Congress. However, I have not been given due recognition in the party,” he added.

The Jamtara MLA also re-tweeted a message which indicates that the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan episodes were likely to recur in Jharkhand.

“People say even when a man who has failed to pass matriculation examination is [the] Health Minister, [I] being an MBBS, am not being considered for any responsibility,” said Mr. Ansari.

The Jamtara MLA’s outburst came close on the heels of Jharkhand Finance Minister and State Congress President Rameshwar Oraon’s statement, who said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to influence four of the party’s MLAs.

“The BJP is jealous of the alliance government in Jharkhand. It is trying to win them over by alluring them with posts and money. The MLAs had told me,” alleged Mr. Oraon.

When contacted over phone, the Jharkhand Congress President, however, refused to talk on the issue.

Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash reacted to Mr. Oraon’s statement by saying that it appeared that the Congress did not trust its own party members.

“Absurd allegations were being leveled against the BJP. Congress must look after its own home,” said Mr. Prakash.

However, political observers said there was no threat to the Hemant Soren government. In the 81-member Assembly, the alliance government is comfortably placed with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha having 29 representatives, and the Congress having 15.

Besides, the Rastriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party support the alliance government. The BJP has 26 members, including former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, who had merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with saffron party.