ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Congress leader shot dead two days before Ramgarh bypoll

February 26, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Ramgarh (Jharkhand)

Three criminals on a bike came near the petrol pump and opened fire at Bauri, who was sitting there

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 35-year-old Congress leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne criminals in Jharkhand's Ramgarh on February 25, two days ahead of a bypoll in the district, police said.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near an old petrol pump on the Bhurkunda-Patratu road in Saunda area, around 50 km away from the State capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kishore Bauri alias Bitka Bauri, who was Patratu block representative of Congress’ MLA from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad.

Bauri was taken to CCL hospital in Bhurkunda where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have initiated a probe into the murder and a search operation has also been started to find out the persons involved in the crime,” Bhurkunda Police Station in-charge Amit Kumar said.

Three criminals on a bike came near the petrol pump and opened fire at Bauri, who was sitting there, the officer said.

MLA Amba Prasad and former minister Yogendra Saw went to the hospital.

Notably, an AJSU party leader was shot dead on February 16 by unidentified gunmen in the bypoll-bound Ramgarh.

The bypoll to the Ramgarh Assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US