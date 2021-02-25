Two die in Jharkhand coal mine roof collapse

Two labourers working in a coal block in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district were killed when a portion of the roof of the mine collapsed on them, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday in the Moonidih Coal Project area of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) under the Putki police station limits, he said.

"The mishap happened when a portion of the mine roof fell on them. They were taken to Central Hospital, Jagjivan Nagar," Moonidih Coal Project general manager J.S. Mahapatra said.

Vijay Yadav (45) was declared brought dead by the doctors at the medical facility and Nirmal Gorai (42) succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The two labourers were employees of an outsourcing company, he said.