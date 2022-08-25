Jharkhand CMO denies receiving EC report recommending Soren’s disqualification

The BJP has alleged that Mr. Soren violated electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself when he was the Minister in charge of mines in 2021

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said on Thursday.

The BJP — the petitioner in the case — has alleged that Mr. Soren violated electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself when he was the Minister in charge of mines in 2021. The BJP has sought his disqualification for violating section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a State has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the Governor whose decision shall be final.

“Before giving any decision on any such question, the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion,” it reads.

On August 12, the legal team of Mr. Soren concluded its arguments before the Election Commission following which the BJP gave a rejoinder. On August 18, the two sides submitted their written submissions to the poll panel.

Even as the Governor's office is yet to make an official announcement on the issue, a section of media reported that Mr. Soren is likely to be disqualified.

However, the office of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren denied receiving a report from the Election Commission of India recommending his disqualification. In a statement released on Thursday, the Jharkhand CMO clarified that no communication pertaining to the office for profit case has been received by the CMO from either the EC or the Governor.

“The Chief Minister has stated the following - ‘It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy’,” read the statement from the Jharkahnd CMO.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been in the forefront seeking disqualification of Mr. Soren.