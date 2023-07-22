Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren writes to President over Manipur violence

July 22, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Patna

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 22 wrote to President Droupadi Murmu over Manipur violence expressing his anguish over the ongoing spate of violence in the State. In the two-page letter, Mr. Soren said that he is deeply distressed and concerned about the spiralling situation in Manipur.

Manipur violence live updates

“Silence in the face of cruelty is a terrible crime and so I am compelled today to write to you with a heavy heart and profound anguish over Manipur violence. The violence which has already resulted loss of hundreds of innocent lives, destruction of property and public infrastructure, unspeakable torture and sexual exploitation of women, displacement and grave sense of insecurity among the several ethnic group residing in the affected areas,” Mr. Soren said in the letter.

He further added that two days back, the video from Manipur on social media showcasing unspeakable barbarism on the women has deeply shaken all. Expressing his anger, Mr. Soren said that the intrinsic principles of human life and dignity guaranteed by the Constitution seem to be completely broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Soren pointed out that society should never reach a point where people are subjected to the kind of physical, emotional, and psychological brutality that has unfolded in Manipur.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?

“Since May 3, India in spite of being the world’s most diverse democracy has witnessed unparalleled breakdown of peace, unity, justice, and democratic governance in Manipur. It has been shocking to note that the State Government has failed in protecting its own people and mitigating the violence and unrest,” Mr. Soren alleged.

In the letter, Mr. Soren emphasised that Manipur has been burning for more than two months and 40,0000 people including children have been displaced and staying in makeshift camps. He further said that every day and night, people come across heart-wrenching visuals with the latest video of women being paraded naked and raped in the full public glare.

The Jharkhand CM stated that there seems to be a complete breakdown of the rule of law and it is deeply distressing that with tacit support of certain vested interests, the ethnic violence continues unabated.

Also read: Belated outrage: On the Manipur violence and the top political response

Mr. Soren urged the President to help restore calm and foster an environment of peace amidst hostility. “I strongly believe that Manipur’s peace is crucial not just for the state and its people but for the entire nation’s well-being, “Mr. Soren added.

Mr. Soren slammed the Narendra Modi government at Centre and accused it of sidelining the issue. He stressed that the north northeastern State has produced the best sportspersons who have brought the nation many international laurels and Olympic medals.

Some of the names he mentioned in the letter are Kunjurani Devi, Thoiba Singh, Rennedy Singh, Dingko Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Sarita Devi, and Mary Kom.

“Today even though they are at loss, some of them have been constantly appealing to the Union Government to help restore peace in the conflicted regions. However, we have seen complete silence and desperate attempts by the Union Government to sideline the issue, muzzle the voice of the media and people restricting the truth from being disseminated to the rest of the country. As the president of India, your steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of justice and compassion has always been a guiding light for all of us. In this darkest hour of crisis that Manipur and India face, we look up to you as the last source of hope and inspiration who could show the light in these troubled times to the people of Manipur and all citizens of India,” Mr. Soren said.

At last, he appealed to find a way forward to ensure justice is served and take steps to ensure peace and harmony in Manipur.

“We cannot and must not let our tribal brothers and sisters be treated in this appallingly barbaric way. Manipur must heal and we as a nation must help,” Mr. Soren asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.