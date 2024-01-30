Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ‘spotted’ in Ranchi

January 30, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were unsuccessful in questioning Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his Delhi residence, he was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi on January 30

Mr Soren, who left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27, is said to have reached the Jharkhand State capital by road, to meet his father Shibu Soren.

The ED officials had visited Mr. Soren’s residence in Delhi, the Jharkhand Bhavan and a few other locations to question him, but he was not found in any of those places.

Also read | Waiting for CM's response: Jharkhand Guv

Mr. Soren, who is also the chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called a meeting of alliance party leaders at his official residence in Ranchi at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has called the State DGP over law and order situation in the State.

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP claimed that the Chief Minister has been “absconding” for the last 18 hours fearing action of the ED. State BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Babulal Marandi said, “as there is no trace of the Chief Minister for the last two days, it will become a constitutional crisis in the State.”

He had mailed the ED that the officials could question him on January 31 at his residence.

In an email to the federal agency on Jan. 29, Mr. Soren alleged that the issuance of summons to him was “wholly vexatious and in colourable exercise of powers given by the statute”. “Preserve video recording of seven-hour questioning [of January 20] to make available to the Court of Law,” Mr. Soren said, while agreeing to record his statement at his residence at 1 p.m. on January 31.

Mr. Soren had recorded his statement with the ED after skipping eight summons by the agency. The ED had earlier summoned Mr. Soren on August 14, August 24, September 9, September 23, October 4, December 12, December 29, and January 13, all which Mr. Soren skipped.

The case pertains to alleged purchase and sale of tribal land by forging documents between 2020 and 2022.