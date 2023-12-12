HamberMenu
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skips sixth summons from ED in land scam case

Opposition BJP urges Governor to impose President’s rule in the State, alleging CM is not abiding by the law

December 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on December 12 skipped the sixth summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case. Instead of appearing before the ED office in Ranchi, he attended the government programme Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar in Dumka.

Security personnel were deployed at the ED office and the entire area was cordoned off for the arrival of Mr. Soren. There was some commotion outside the ED zonal office when his cavalcade passed through en route to the State hanger to board a helicopter for Dumka.

It was only after this that a man arrived from the Chief Minister’s residence with a letter, the contents of which have not been made public.

The ED had issued a notice to Mr. Soren for questioning in the land scam case of Badgai area of Ranchi. While Mr. Soren had responded to the five summonses issued earlier — on August 14, 24, September 9, 23 and October 4, he did not appear before the investigative agency.

The last time he showed up for questioning was in November last year in the mining lease allotment case.

Mr. Soren had challenged the summonses from the Supreme Court to the Jharkhand High Court but he did not get any relief. He approached the Supreme Court after getting the first summons, terming it illegal. However, the ED issued him another summons, asking him to appear for questioning on September 9.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the Chief Minister to present his case in the High Court. His petition was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court on October 13.

The ED had said in its argument that Sections 50 and 60 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which have been challenged, had already been decided by the Supreme Court in the case of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary. Therefore, the agency has the right to issue summonses and record statements. On this basis, the High Court had rejected the CM’s petition.

The summonses are being issued to Mr. Soren in a land scam case. The ED had started an investigation based on the report of the then Commissioner of South Chotanagpur Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The matter is related to the purchase and sale of tribal land by forging documents.

Commenting on the development, Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Sahdev told The Hindu, “Mr. Hemant Soren is behaving like a monarch and not like an elected Chief Minister. He has taken oath to uphold the constitution and law of the country and he is just doing the contrary. By evading the sixth summons without any valid reason, the Chief Minister has once again shown he has lots to hide and it’s high time we will urge the ED to take the strictest possible action against the Chief Minister.”

“We will also request [inform] the Governor that the constitutional machinery in the State has totally collapsed and broken down and CM is not abiding by the law. Total lawlessness prevails so it is a fit case to dismiss the State government and impose President’s rule,” he added.

