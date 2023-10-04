Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skips fifth summons of ED in land scam case

October 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Patna:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday skipped the fifth summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the land scam case. Instead, Mr. Soren chose to inaugurate a dairy plant in Palamu district.

Mr. Soren had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the summons but the apex court asked him to approach the Jharkhand High Court. He had filed the plea last week but the Jharkhand court is yet to take up the plea.

He was summoned to the agency’s office on October 4 for questioning in the land scam case; however, the Chief Minister went to Palamu with his pre-scheduled programme. It was already anticipated that Mr. Soren would not go to the ED office this time as well because he is anticipating that the Jharkhand court will dismiss the summons of the probe agency.

In the fifth summons sent to Mr. Soren, the ED had given him notice to appear at its Ranchi office at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. However, the schedule of Chief Minister’s Palamu programme was also released two days ago.

Documents found

The ED wants to question Mr. Soren in connection with alleged grabbing of land in the Bariatu area of Badgai in Ranchi. Documents related to these lands were found from the mobile phone of arrested Revenue Sub Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad. The ED had started the investigation on the basis of documents found in the mobile phone. The agency had also recorded the statement of Mr. Prasad and the then Circle Officer of the Badgai zone. Following the arrest, the agency summoned Mr. Soren.

The ED had sent the first summons to appear on August 14, the second summons on August 24, third summons for September 9 and the fourth summons for September 23.

In Palamu, while inaugurating the dairy plant, Mr. Soren said the plant would prove to be a boon in bringing change in the lives of farmers and cattle rearers.

“Farmers should be able to stand on their feet and there should be an increase in their income. They can live a better life and the government is already running many schemes. I will request farmers and those rearing cattle to join the government schemes and take advantage of them and contribute in strengthening the State’s economy. If you move one step forward, the government will support you by moving four steps forward,“ Mr. Soren said.

He stressed that due to climate change, farmers and their crops were being affected, so to move forward, alternative farming must be adopted such as cattle rearing. He urged the farmers to join the Birsa Green Village Scheme in view of uncertainty persisting in the weather system.

The scheme deals with planting different types of fruit trees and the government will provide financial help to save trees. By taking advantage of this scheme, farmers can increase the income from agriculture as well as fruits. He also briefed about the Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Yojana under which animals are being given to farmers at 90% subsidy. The government is also providing financial assistance for animal sheds. The objective of this scheme is to increase the income of farmers by connecting them with animal farming.