Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren should face Enforcement Directorate if he is clean: Babulal Marandi

"If the CM has not done anything wrong, why is he running away from ED? If he is clean and has not earned any 'kali kamai' (black money), he should face ED boldly," Mr. Marandi said.

December 03, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Dhanbad

PTI
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi. File

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi accused the Hemant Soren government of alleged corruption and deterioration in the law and order situation in the State. Mr. Marandi, former Chief Minister, said this while addressing a rally in Dhanbad on December 2.

"The nexus among criminals, coal thieves and police has paralysed law and order situation in Jharkhand. Entire machinery in coal belt Dhanbad is involved in coal theft and its share directly goes to the Chief Minister," Mr. Marandi alleged while addressing the rally.

Mr. Marandi also alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is running away from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"If the CM has not done anything wrong, why is he running away from ED? If he is clean and has not earned any 'kali kamai' (black money), he should face ED boldly," Mr. Marandi said.

"Crime and unemployment are at its peak in Jharkhand. Migration of the State's youths continues. Due to the poor state of employment, Jharkhand's 15 labourers, who had gone to Uttrakhand for job, got trapped in a tunnel," he said.

Dhanbad Sadar BJP MLA said "Extortion is on the rise in Dhanbad." Dhanbad MP P. N. Singh expressed concern over increasing crime and coal loot in the district.

