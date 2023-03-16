Jharkhand cabinet nod for 1 lakh wells, EWS quota in jobs

March 16, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Ranchi

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to a number of proposals, including the construction of 1 lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10% reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

Approval was given for the implementation of the 'Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission' under which 1 lakh wells will be constructed, an official statement said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of ₹195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.