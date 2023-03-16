HamberMenu
Jharkhand cabinet nod for 1 lakh wells, EWS quota in jobs

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren

March 16, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief Shibu Soren along with his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs ahead of Cabinet Meeting, at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi on March 15, 2023.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief Shibu Soren along with his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs ahead of Cabinet Meeting, at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi on March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to a number of proposals, including the construction of 1 lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10% reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

Approval was given for the implementation of the 'Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission' under which 1 lakh wells will be constructed, an official statement said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of ₹195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

