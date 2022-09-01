Jharkhand Cabinet approves ₹2 crore for chartered flight for 'VIP movement'

PTI September 01, 2022 21:47 IST

The MLAs and ministers of Jharkhand’s ruling UPA coalition went to neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to stave off the BJP’s possible poaching attempt during the ongoing political crisis

File picture of a special Raipur-bound flight carrying Jharkhand MLAs who support Chief Minister Hemant Soren, at the Ranchi airport on August 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand government decided on Thursday that it would pay ₹2.06 crore for chartered plane services for a month, an official said. The Cabinet has approved the proposal of getting a "fixed winged jet chartered flight service" on a nomination basis for a month for "official movements of VIPs and VVIPs outside the state", cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said. Also Read UPA delegation meets Jharkhand Governor, seeks clarification on reports of ‘disqualification’ of Hemant Soren "The service period will be applicable from August 31," she said. Jharkhand political crisis The MLAs and ministers of the ruling UPA coalition in the state went to neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to stave off the BJP's possible poaching attempt during the ongoing political crisis in the state. A chartered flight carrying 32 MLAs, including ministers, took them to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Four ministers — Alamgir Alam, Badal Patralekh, Banna Gupta and Rameshwar Oraon — returned to Ranchi on Wednesday to attend the scheduled cabinet meeting. The ministers are likely to move back to Chhattisgarh in a day or two.



