Other States

Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leading in both Dumka, Bermo

Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Jharkhand Assembly bypolls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Dumka district, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, as per early trends.

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto “Batul” was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes.

By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.

By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 11:50:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jharkhand-bypoll-results/article33064312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY