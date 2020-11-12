Other States

Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution on Sarna Code

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
PTI Ranchi 12 November 2020 10:20 IST
Updated: 12 November 2020 10:26 IST

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day Assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the Centre for approval.

The Jharkhand Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in Census, 2021.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day Assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the Centre for approval.

Advertising
Advertising

The opposition parties gave a proposal demanding a discussion on the resolution, which Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato accepted.

BJP legislators proposed an amendment to the resolution seeking removal of the oblique from ‘tribal/Sarna’ word in it.

cSoren said his government is sensitive to people’s sentiments and accepted the amendment, after which all the parties supported the resolution.

Comments
More In Other States
Jharkhand
Read more...