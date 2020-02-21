JeM associate held in J&K’s Budgam

An associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, a checkpoint was established at Khan Sahib in the central Kashmir district. A vehicle was intercepted and Saqib Ahmad Lone, a resident of Wager village in the area, was arrested and incriminating material was recovered from his possession, according to a police spokesperson.
As per police records, Lone is involved in assisting the active terror outfit JeM operating in the areas of Khan Sahib, the spokesperson said. He is also involved in providing logistic support and shelter to JeM terrorists operating in the area, the spokesman added.
A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is on. Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken into record to probe his complicity in terror crimes, the official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.