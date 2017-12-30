Jellyfish warning for visitors to beaches

Visitors to the Candolim-Sinquerim beach have been warned to stay alert after jellyfish washed ashore on Friday.

Lifeguards from Drishti Marine, the State-appointed lifeguard agency, spotted the jellyfish and alerted the Goa tourism department.

While most jellyfish stings are harmless to humans and cause only mild irritation, in very rare cases, jellyfish species are venomous and can cause harm on contact, the advisory issued by Drishti Marine said.

The advisory has suggested immediate first-aid measures that should be taken if stung by a jellyfish, such as washing the wound area with hot water, as heat breaks down the toxins; spraying the area with vinegar to diffuse any poison that may be active in the nematocysts in the tentacles; and placing icepacks on the area to reduce pain and swelling. In case of chest pain and breathing difficulties, the injured person should visit the doctor.

Drishti Marine has also advised locals and tourists not to venture into the sea along the North Goa coastal stretch as the jellyfish could be present in the water or along the shoreline.