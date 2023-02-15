ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat: Six killed, eight injured as jeep hits stationary truck

February 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Patan (Gujarat)

The jeep was heading for Varahi village.

PTI

Six people including four women were killed and eight injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Radhanpur when the driver of the Mahindra Jeep, which was carrying some 15 passengers, lost control after a tyre burst, said Deputy Superintendent of Police K.K. Pandya.

The deceased were identified as Samjubhai Fulwadi (50), Dudabhai Rathod (50), Radhaben Parmar (35), Kajal Parmar (59), Amruta Vanzara (15) and Pinalben Vanzara (7).

The injured persons were referred to different hospitals in Radhanpur and Patan, said Mr. Pandya.

A First Information Report under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act will be registered against the drivers of both the vehicles if they are found guilty, he added.

