COVID-19: Kashmir gets JEE Advanced centres for the first time

Previously, the nearest centres were in Jammu and Chandigarh

The J&K administration for the first time has set up JEE Advanced examination centres in Kashmir, in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination is scheduled for September 27.

“We got a list of two centres for the JEE Online Exam. One is at Faster Computers at Sanath Nagar, Srinagar, and the other is at the V-Genuine Solutions at Rangreth, Budgam. Arrangements have been made. Officials have been asked to take necessary action as per COVID-19 protocol,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told The Hindu.

In the past, JEE Advanced centres were in Jammu and Chandigarh. However, Jammu is 300 km away from Srinagar and scores of parents of Kashmir valley students, who aspire to sit for the JEE Advanced examination to qualify for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), have been demanding centres in the Kashmir valley, in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“My son, who scored 92% in the JEE Mains, may not be able to sit for JEE Advanced if the examination centres are outside Kashmir. It’s not feasible to take risk due to the ongoing pandemic,” Mirza Muzaffar, a resident of Srinagar’s Peerbagh, told The Hindu.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra had also demanded a separate JEE (Advanced) centre for the Kashmir valley.

“Many eligible candidates are not applying for the exam as it’s not possible for them to travel outside in the present scenario. We demand a separate centre in the Valley, given the circumstances,” Mr. Parra had said.