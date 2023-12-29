ADVERTISEMENT

JD(U)‘s Lalan Singh resigns from party president post, Nitish Kumar to take over

December 29, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the new president of the party

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh resigned from the post of Janata Dal (United) national president on December 29. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh resigned from the post of Janata Dal (United) national president on December 29.

He offered his resignation during the national executive committee meeting which is underway at the Constitution Club of India. His resignation has been accepted and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the new president of the party.

Mr. Singh on December 28 accused the opposition BJP of setting the narrative of his removal from the top post of the party.

For the past few days, there was a buzz that a decision would be made to remove Mr. Singh from the top post during the meeting and Mr. Kumar himself will take over the post as part of the coming Lok Sabha polls strategy.

