Other States

JD(U) to contest Delhi Assembly polls on its own

Nitish to address party meeting today

BJP ally JD(U) is set to contest the Delhi Assembly election on its own and Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar will address a meeting of its workers in the National Capital on Wednesday regarding its poll preparedness.

JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha, who is in-charge of the party’s affairs in Delhi and a Minister in the Bihar government, said it will contest the Assembly polls, which are likely to be held early next year, with “full force”.

The meeting is likely to be attended by over 3,000 workers drawn from all the 70 Assembly constituencies, he added.

Jan 28, 2020

