JD(U) to contest Assembly elections in four States on its own

Bihar's ruling party, JD(U), has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in four States of Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on its own.

At its national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday, the party also asked its respective State presidents to start preparing for it after identifying which seats to contest there.

Recently, JD(U) performed very well in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Enthused by that, the party apparently has decided to contest Assembly polls in other States too to expand its organisation and be recognised as a national party.

At the meeting, poll strategiest and the party's national vice-president Prashant Kishor too was present, but he didn't explain his position regarding his recent meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had told journalists that only Mr. Kishor would be able to say anything on it.

"But, the party (JD-U) has nothing to do with what his (Prashant Kishor) organization does for making election strategies for other parties", said Mr. Kumar.

To participate in the party's national executive meeting at Mr. Kumar's official residence at 1, Anne Marg on Sunday, Mr. Kishor also had a long chat with the Bihar CM ahead of the meeting.

However, his meeting with Ms. Banerjee recently was not discussed at the meeting. Mr. Kishor did not explain his position to the media either.

"The party took the decision to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in four States on its own", JD(U) Chief General Secretary K.C. Tyagi told journalists.