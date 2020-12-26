JD(U) stops BJP juggernaut in Itanagar municipality

The saffron party secured absolute majority in the panchayat polls, having won more than 63% of the seats uncontested

Days after six of its seven MLAs switched to the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) prevented the BJP from sweeping the Itanagar Municipal Corporation polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

Contesting its maiden civic body polls in the State, the JD(U) bagged nine of the 20 wards. The BJP, which had bagged five wards uncontested, bagged five more on Saturday when the results of the December 22 municipality and panchayat elections were declared.

The National People’s Party bagged one ward to leave a hung Corporation.

The BJP, however, wrested the Pasighat Municipal Council from the Congress by winning six of the eight wards. The Congress managed to bag the remaining two.

The saffron party also secured absolute majority in the panchayat polls by winning 121 seats for zila parishad member and 2,688 seats of gram panchayat member till the time of reporting.

State Election Commission Secretary Nyali Ete said results of some more seats were awaited.

The BJP has already won more than 63% of the panchayat seats uncontested.