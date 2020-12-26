JD(U) stops BJP juggernaut in Itanagar municipality

Days after six of its seven MLAs switched to the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) prevented the BJP from sweeping the Itanagar Municipal Corporation polls in Arunachal Pradesh.
Contesting its maiden civic body polls in the State, the JD(U) bagged nine of the 20 wards. The BJP, which had bagged five wards uncontested, bagged five more on Saturday when the results of the December 22 municipality and panchayat elections were declared.
The National People’s Party bagged one ward to leave a hung Corporation.
The BJP, however, wrested the Pasighat Municipal Council from the Congress by winning six of the eight wards. The Congress managed to bag the remaining two.
The saffron party also secured absolute majority in the panchayat polls by winning 121 seats for zila parishad member and 2,688 seats of gram panchayat member till the time of reporting.
State Election Commission Secretary Nyali Ete said results of some more seats were awaited.
The BJP has already won more than 63% of the panchayat seats uncontested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath