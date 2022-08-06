JD(U) seeks response from R.C.P. Singh on corruption allegations

File photo of Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar with former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

August 06, 2022 19:55 IST

It is alleged that “huge property” had been amassed in the name of Singh and his family members between 2013 and 2022.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has sought an explanation from its former party president and former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh over allegations that “huge property” had been amassed in his name and that of his family members between 2013 and 2022.

The letter to Mr. Singh was issued by State party president Umesh Singh Kushwaha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You have long been working as an official and political worker with party’s unanimously accepted top leader Nitish Kumar. Our leader has given you opportunity with all his faith and full confidence to work as party’s national president, national general secretary (organisation), two-terms in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister. So, you’re also aware with the fact that honourable leader (Nitish Kumar) has been working with zero tolerance on corruption, and even after such a long career in public, he neither amassed wealth nor any blot was cast on him”, Mr. Kushwaha said in the letter issued on August 4, 2022.

“So, as directed, the party expects you to respond point-wise on the charges,” he added.

Mr. Singh had recently stepped down as the Union Minister of Steel after the party denied him another term in the Rajya Sabha.

Party sources told The Hindu that Mr. Singh is currently not in good terms with either Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh.

Mr. Singh, a former IAS officer, was once considered close to the Chief Minister as they both hailed from the same district, Nalanda. He has served in different capacities in the past 25 years.

The party has accused Mr. Singh of purchasing 58 plots, most of them in Nalanda district, in the name of his wife and two daughters between 2013 and 2022.

His elder daughter, Lipi Singh, is a 2016-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre and is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police, Saharsha.

It is alleged that Mr. Singh purchased the plots in the Islampur and Asthawan blocks of Nalanda. According to the documents attached with the letter to Mr. Singh, 20 plots were purchased in the name of Mr. Singh’s daughters and 38 in the name of his wife.

“ Prime facie it appears to be a case of corruption, and the party will definitely take action after receiving his response”, Mr. Kushwaha told reporters.

The letter also said that Mr. Singh had not disclosed the details of the properties acquired by him in the affidavits submitted to the returning officer during the Rajya Sabha elections.

On July 26, 2022, two block-level workers of the JD(U) in Nalanda district, Suresh Prasad and Sanjay Kumar Patel, had submitted their charges of corruption against Mr. Singh to the party’s national and State presidents.

“These are just the tip of the iceberg and more property details are to be exposed,” they had said.

However, JD(U) leaders, requesting anonymity, told The Hindu that this revelation of corruption charges against Mr. Singh was due to a “fallout between present party chief Lalan Singh and him”.

“Lalan Singh is well-known for making such revelations against his rivals. Earlier, he had done such expose against RJD chief Lalu Prasad too”, a party leader said. “Let’s see where the rivalry, which has surely turned bitter now, ends and how much damage it causes to the party,” he added.