JD(U), RJD push for “quota within quota” for backward class women

September 20, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 20 welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill tabled in Parliament a day earlier, but also advocated for a “quota within quota” for women from backward and extremely backward classes, calling for a caste census to be conducted along with the general census.

“This [Women’s reservation bill] is good. I welcome this. I’m of the firm opinion that within the ambit of women’s reservation in Parliament, reservation should also be extended to women coming from backward and extremely backward classes,” Mr. Kumar told media persons. “As per the Bill, census has to be carried out and subsequently, the delimitation of the electoral constituencies shall be done. We’re also of the view that caste census should be carried out along with general census and it is only then the women would be benefitted in true sense,” the Janata Dal (United) leader added.

‘Quota within quota’

His ruling coalition partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi also said that the Women’s Reservation Bill introduced by the Union government should have provided separate quotas for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SCs/STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “Quota within quota is essential for the women of weaker sections of society,” she asserted. She also alleged that the Bill may be a “gimmick” by the Union government, as its implementation cannot take place till a fresh round of delimitation. “And for delimitation, there needs to be a census on which the Central government has been dragging its feet since it wants to put the demand for caste census in cold storage,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bihar CM also recalled the steps taken by his government for women’s empowerment in the State. “In 2006, we gave 50% reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions. From 2007, we introduced 50% reservation for women in urban local bodies also. From 2016, provision has been made for 35% reservation for women in all government jobs... Is there anywhere else in the country where such a large number of women personnel are in the police force?” Mr. Kumar asked. “For girl students in engineering, medical and sports institutions, 33% seats are reserved,” he added.

He also underlined the start of the JEEVIKA project to organise women’s self-help groups. “As of now, 10.47 lakh self-help groups in Bihar have been formed, having 1.3 crore women associated with this across the State,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.