JD(U), RJD go head-to-head for Bihar bypolls

No leader of any alliance partners was present when RJD State chief Jagdanand Singh announced names of candidates

By-elections for Bihar’s Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district and Tarapur in Munger will see a direct contest between the ruling JD(U) and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on October 30.

The RJD State president Jagdanand Singh announced the names of long time party workers Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Shah from Kusheswar Asthan and Tarapur respectively.

However, the Congress party which had earlier staked claim on Kusheshwar Asthan seat, said the RJD has announced names of “its party leaders and not of mahagathbandhan candidates on both the seats”.

Earlier, the JD(U) had announced names of Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of former party MLA Sashibhushan Hazari and Rajiv Kumar Singh from both the seats which had fallen vacant after death of sitting JD(U) MLAs Sashibhushan Hazari and Mewalal Choudhury.

The results will be announced on November 2.

On Sunday when RJD State chief Jagdanand Singh announced names of candidates no leader of any alliance partners were present.

“After consultation of top party leaders of mahagathbandhan names of two RJD leaders were decided and was announced today and they will win the poll comfortably,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

State Congress president Asit Nath Tiwari told media persons that “RJD has announced names of it’s own party leaders for the by-poll. They are not mahagathbandhan candidates as far as I know.”