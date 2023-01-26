JD(U) president express inability to attend concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar

January 26, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Thursday expressed his inability to attend concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held at Srinagar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Mr. Singh to attend the concluding event of Rahul Gandhi, however JD(U) president cited the reason of attending the launching of the party’s election campaign in in Nagaland.

“Thank you for inviting me to the concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I would like to be present at the historic event, however I regret my inability to do so, as I need to be present at the launching of the party’s election campaign at Wokha in Nagaland the same day,” Mr. Singh said in the letter sent to Kharge on Republic day.

With an eye to attain the status of national party, JD(U) has planned to contest Nagaland assembly poll on at least 20 seats. JD(U) had contested last assembly elections as well in 2018 on 13 seats and won one seat.

The lone MLA of the party G.Kaito Aye later in 2019 joined ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and became minister in the cabinet of Neiphiu Rio.

“There is decline in the democratic values in the country and the ‘Constitutional Institutions’ that are supposed to ensure checks and balances on unrestricted executive power are being systematically destroyed.The pace at which the country is fast transforming itself from an electoral democracy to an electoral autocracy, to say the least is - frightening,” Mr. Singh said in the letter.

He further said ”I sincerely believe, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has also given an opportunity to study, experience and sense the mood and anxieties of the people first hand, which I am sure will go a long way in helping us to formulate joint strategies in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

JD(U) has not taken part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Bihar chapter as well when Kharge had flagged off from Banka district on January 5. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had terms it an internal matter of Congress.

Interestingly, Congress is the part of grand alliance government in Bihar.

“My party sincerely feels that the need of the hour is an unified opposition and expects that the Indian National Congress take appropriate steps in this direction. On behalf of my party’s supreme leader Mr. Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar and crores of member of the party wish the event a very success.” Mr. Singh said.