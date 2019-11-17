JD(U) names 12 more candidates

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday announced its second list of 12 candidates including the party’s Jharkhand unit president Salkhan Murmu and a son of former Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui.
Mr. Murmu has been fielded from Majhgaon (ST) while Vimal Kumar Sumbarui has been nominated from Chaibasa (ST). Mr. Sumbarui is a son of former Bihar Minister and Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui, who died last year.
The senior Sumbarui had also been a member of the Lok Sabha between 1977 and 1989 and 2004 and 2009. He represented the Lower House from Singhbhum (ST).
The other 10 candidates of the JD(U) are new faces.
The JD(U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which is contesting the Assembly elections on its own, has so far announced candidates for 25 of the total 81 seats.
