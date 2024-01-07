‘Is it someone’ father’s shraddh or son’s wedding?’ asks JD(U) MP on temple ceremony invite

January 07, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Patna

“Is it someone’s father’s shraddh (post-funeral ceremony) or son’s wedding?” – This was Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar’s response when asked if he got the invitation to attend the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

The invitation for the pran pratishtha(idol installation) ceremony in Ayodhya is being seen as a prestige issue by many. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony and perform the rituals.

“Is it someone’s father’s shraddh or someone’s son’s wedding? The one who is inviting [for the temple ceremony] is a fool as Ayodhya belongs to everyone and if someone is trying to capture it, it won’t happen. If they won’t invite me, I won’t go there,” Mr. Kumar told mediapersons during a programme in Nalanda on Friday.

Nalanda is hometown of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Its three-time MP Kaushalendra Kumar is said to be close to the CM.

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Nalanda MP further said: “Such people are arriving there [Ayodhya] on January 22 where both husbands and wives seek blessings from Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. If someone goes there without Sita, they won’t be benefited in 2024 [general election].”

Mr. Kumar also said that he used to go to Ayodhya regularly and stay at Lakshmana Kila. “Ayodhya belongs to everyone.”

Reacting to the Nalanda MP’s comment, the chief priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das ji Maharaj, said “fools always use such language”. “We send invites for the smallest of the works that are done. A fool who has no knowledge will always use such language, he should keep his foolishness to himself,” he said.

A senior State BJP leader told The Hindu that “people of the State and Lord Rama are watching them [those who make such comments] and will punish them when the time comes”. What can one expect from a JD(U) MP to say over not getting the invite? Bhagwan unko sadbudhi de (God may bestow wisdom upon them)”, he said.

