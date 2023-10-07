JD(U) MLA abuses journalists in Patna

October 07, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal, who was caught on camera a few days back moving with a revolver in a government hospital, abused journalists on the party office premises on Friday.

When the journalists asked him why he carried a revolver in full public view, he said: “I still have the revolver with me; you all want to see it? What do you people want to say by asking this question? Yes, I do keep a revolver.”

When the journalists persisted with their query, he lost his cool. “What kind of journalists are you people? Tum log mere baap ho kya jo rok logo (Are you my father who will stop me),” he asked.

After this, Mr. Mandal used filthy language against the journalists. Then he went into the room where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was sitting along with other leaders.

It was on October 3 that the MLA visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur for a CT scan of his granddaughter. The video of the MLA walking in the hospital corridor holding a revolver had gone viral on social media.

The BJP came down heavily on the JD(U) and Nitish Kumar government calling it “naya Bihar (new Bihar)“.

BJP’s national spokesperson Ajay Alok posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), “Ye naya Bihar hai (This is new Bihar) under the leadership of Mr. Nitish Kumar where MLA will flaunt revolver and MLA will abuse journalists. Now Nitishji would be known for this kind of good governance. I feel ashamed that such people are representing Bihar and the king is watching the show as mute spectator.”

JD(U) Minister Shravan Kumar condemned the MLA’s behaviour. It hurts sentiments and should be avoided in political and public life, he said.

