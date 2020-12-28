JD(U) leader slams ‘love jihad’ laws, says there is an attempt to create an ‘atmosphere of hatred’

After its two-day national council meet, the Bihar ruling party Janata Dal (United) slammed ‘love jihad’ laws and said there was an attempt to create an “atmosphere of hatred and mistrust over love jihad in the country”.
“Our Constitution says any two consenting adults can choose to be life partners irrespective of one’s religion or caste but an atmosphere of hatred and mistrust is being created in society in the name of love jihad,” senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said while addressing mediapersons on Sunday.
Socialists had upheld the right of adults to marry irrespective of caste and creed since the days of socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, added Mr. Tyagi.
Arunachal developments
He said that the party was unhappy and anguished over the recent political developments in Arunachal Pradesh where six of the seven JD(U) MLAs had switched over to the ruling BJP.
“It was an unfriendly move by an alliance partner and against the spirit of coalition dharma”, said Mr. Tyagi.
“In the national council meeting, the party passed a resolution on the government’s efficient handling of COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar and also to contest coming Assembly elections in other States, including West Bengal,” the JD(U) leader said.
“The party will also identify those who damaged the JD(U)’s prospects in the recently held Assembly poll in Bihar,” he said.
