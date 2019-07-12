Other States

JD(U) leader found dead in police station

A local leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar was found dead in the toilet inside a police station, hours after being picked up for interrogation, evoking violent protests from residents of his village in Nalanda district.

Three policemen were arrested in connection with the Dalit politician’s death, a communication from the district administration said on Friday.

Ganesh Ravidas (45) was found hanging from the ceiling of the toilet at Nagarnausa police station in Nalanda district on late Thursday night, official sources said.

Ravidas, who was the block president of the party’s Mahadalit cell, was picked up for interrogation in connection with the kidnapping of a girl wherein he was not named an accused, the sources said.

