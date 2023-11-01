ADVERTISEMENT

JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh, supporters booked for holding rally violating prohibitory orders

November 01, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Jaunpur

A huge crowd had gathered for the rally during which sound systems were used which blared out music flouting norms

PTI

File picture of JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh | Photo Credit: Twitter/@MDhananjaySingh

Janta Dal (United) National General Secretary Dhananjay Singh and over a dozen of his supporters have been booked for allegedly taking out a rally in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, in violation of prohibitory orders and causing noise pollution, police said on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh, a former MP from Jaunpur, took out the Jan Ekta rally on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 148th birth anniversary on Tuesday from Mohammad Hasan PG College to Patel's statue at the collectorate.

A huge crowd had gathered for the rally during which sound systems were used which blared out music flouting norms, said a complaint by Kanchan Pandey, the police outpost in charge of Shakarmandi.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was lodged under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and for violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, police said.



