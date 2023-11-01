HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh, supporters booked for holding rally violating prohibitory orders

A huge crowd had gathered for the rally during which sound systems were used which blared out music flouting norms

November 01, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Jaunpur

PTI
File picture of JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh

File picture of JD(U) leader Dhananjay Singh | Photo Credit: Twitter/@MDhananjaySingh

Janta Dal (United) National General Secretary Dhananjay Singh and over a dozen of his supporters have been booked for allegedly taking out a rally in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, in violation of prohibitory orders and causing noise pollution, police said on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh, a former MP from Jaunpur, took out the Jan Ekta rally on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 148th birth anniversary on Tuesday from Mohammad Hasan PG College to Patel's statue at the collectorate.

A huge crowd had gathered for the rally during which sound systems were used which blared out music flouting norms, said a complaint by Kanchan Pandey, the police outpost in charge of Shakarmandi.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was lodged under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and for violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, police said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.