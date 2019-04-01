JD(U) frowns upon Dadri rally incident

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Monday said politicians sitting in high offices should not be seen in the vicinity of those facing serious criminal charges and that the ruling NDA must seek votes for the work of the Modi government in last five years.

Reacting to reports about the presence of some of the Dadri lynching case accused in the front row of a public meeting addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bishahra village on Sunday, JD(U) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi said it was not a good signal to the masses.

“People watch the association of those in public life. Politicians sitting in high offices should not be seen in the vicinity of those facing serious criminal charges,” he said.

Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in 2015 for allegedly keeping cow meat at his home in Bishahra.

Reports said some of the accused facing murder charge in the case were in the front row of Mr. Adityanath’s election meeting.

Plank of development

Mr. Tyagi said Mr. Modi had led the NDA to victory on the plank of development and that no attempt was made to sharpen social conflicts.“The NDA should seek votes for its development works in the last five years,” the JD(U) leader said.