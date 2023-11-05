JD(U) chief terms BJP the Badka Jhootha Party

November 05, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a fraud. Addressing a public meeting in Lakhisarai district in Bihar, he claimed that Mr. Modi does not belong to Extremely Backward Class (EBC) or even Backward Class (BC). He also termed the BJP as Badka Jhootha Party.

“In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called himself the son of extremely backward classes. I challenge the BJP leaders to prove that Narendra Modi belongs to EBC. He was not even in the backward class. The community which he belongs to was made the part of backward class in Gujarat in the year 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country. How can he be EBC”? he asked.

“He claims that he used to sell tea at a railway station but till now we don’t know on which railway station he used to sell tea. I have never seen such fraud in my life. BJP is Badka Jhootha Party and a fraud party. To mislead the extremely backward community standing with Nitish Kumar ji, he associated himself with the extremely backward class, but his attempt will never succeed. BJP’s work is only to cultivate lies,” he added.

Mr. Singh reminded people that the Prime Minister had promised to provide two crore jobs every year to the youth of the country and to deposit ₹15 lakh to the account of every Indian.

He stressed that to empower the exploited, deprived and poor in Bihar, Mr. Kumar conducted the caste survey but BJP leaders are spreading confusion among the public ever since the report was released.

He alleged that an attempt is being made to mislead the society in the name of forward and backward but the reality is that along with caste survey, economic survey has also been done.

“The State government will make schemes to empower the economically weaker people of every caste. The people of Bihar also know that BJP had filed petitions from Patna High Court to the Supreme Court to stop the caste survey but their efforts failed. The State government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is committed to provide employment to the youth. On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi has cheated the youth of the country in the name of employment. In these ten years only, a few capitalists have been given employment,” he claimed.

Mr. Singh recalled that it was former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur who gave recognition to the EBCs in Bihar for the first time and tried hard to make them strong and self-reliant. After Mr. Thakur, Chief Minister Kumar has done historic and unprecedented work for the EBCs, he said.

JD(U) State president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who was present on the dais, said that Mr. Kumar has proved his unwavering determination and strong will by completing the caste survey on time, which is being praised across the country now.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly that the government should table the panchayat-wise report of the caste survey and the draft of the development model to be prepared on the basis of this survey.

Mr. Modi said that RJD and JD(U) are trying to take credit for the caste survey and are feeling uneasy about the positive statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“They were expecting adverse comments from the Center to tarnish the image of BJP. The decision to conduct a caste survey in Bihar was of the NDA government in which BJP had 14 ministers. RJD was not in the government at that time. Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar are with the Congress today and despite being in power at the Center and the States for many decades, neither conducted caste surveys nor gave reservation to the backward classes,” Mr. Modi said.