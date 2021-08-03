Jawhar Sircar elected unopposed to RS

There were no nominations from BJP, ISF

The Trinamool Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election, Jawhar Sircar, was on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, State Assembly sources said.

After the scheduled period for withdrawal of candidature was over this afternoon and there was no other nomination from the Opposition BJP and the ISF, Mr. Sircar was declared elected unopposed and was handed over the certificate in the State Assembly. The BJP had last week announced that it would not field any candidate for the bypoll to the Upper House of Parliament, paving the way for Mr. Sircar, a former CEO of Prasar Bharati, to be elected without contest from the State.