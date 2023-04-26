ADVERTISEMENT

11 including ten jawans killed in Dantewada Maoist attack 

April 26, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

The deceased were jawans of District Reserve Guard, a locally raised anti-insurgency unit and were out for an anti-Naxal operations when they were ambushed, said the police.

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Eleven people, including ten security personnel were killed in an encounter with alleged Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada | representational image | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Eleven people, including ten security personnel, were killed in an encounter with alleged Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a locally raised anti-insurgency unit and were out for an anti-Naxal operations when they were ambushed, said the police.

“Today, on April 26, DRG force was dispatched from Dantewada for anti-Naxal operation on the intelligence of the presence of Maoist cadre under Police Station Aranpur area of ​​District Dantewada. While they were returning after the operation, an IED was blasted by Maoists on Aranpur road due to which 10 DRG jawans + 01 driver involved in the operation were martyred,” said a statement by Chhattisgarh police. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. He said the Centre will give all possible help to State Government, a government official said.

(With PTI inputs)

