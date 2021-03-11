Jawan shoots self in Agartala police HQ

Agartala

11 March 2021 04:27 IST

A 38-year-old jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) shot and killed himself inside the police headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Bijan Karmakar.

Karmakar was a trooper of the 1st battalion of the TSR. He joined the squad responsible for managing security of the police headquarters on February 14 last.

A senior police official said the deceased shot himself using his service weapon at around 8 p.m. The incident occurred minutes before he was to join duty with his colleagues who heard a gunshot and found him dead leaning on his bed inside the barrack.

Advertising

Advertising

Bijan Karmakar hailed from Fatikroy area in north Tripura. Forensic team was examining details at the incident spot.